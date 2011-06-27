Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$493
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Sonata GLS SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$493
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$493
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651