Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight2834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
