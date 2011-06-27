Estimated values
1990 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$639
|$1,455
|$1,899
|Clean
|$560
|$1,277
|$1,667
|Average
|$401
|$922
|$1,202
|Rough
|$242
|$567
|$738
Estimated values
1990 Hyundai Sonata V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1990 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1990 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
