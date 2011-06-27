  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
  4. 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,000
See Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2020 SONATA Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,000
EPA Combined MPGe99 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.7 hr.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG39
EPA kWh/100 mi34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range28 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,000
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trunk Matyes
Dual USB Plug-N-Playyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Lockyes
Mud Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Length191.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Exterior Colors
  • Nocturne Black
  • Skyline Blue
  • Hyper White
  • Metropolis Gray
Interior Colors
  • Emerald Blue, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,000
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Inventory

Related 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars