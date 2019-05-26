2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan
What’s new
- The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Sonata Plug-in Hybrid generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with comfortable front seats
- User-friendly infotainment interface
- Low fuel-efficiency figures for the class
- Not as much cargo space as hatchback competitors
- Grabby brake-pedal feel can make it hard to stop smoothly
Which Sonata Plug-in Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When stepping up from a standard hybrid to a plug-in hybrid, exceptional fuel economy and all-electric range become the priorities. Unfortunately, the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid doesn't stand out in these categories. Its 28 miles of all-electric range is certainly decent, but other plug-ins can go more than 50 miles on electric power before switching to gas. And once you're primarily relying on the Sonata's gas engine, you'll typically be getting around 39 mpg, according to the EPA. The Prius Prime, in comparison, gets 54 mpg.
Where the Sonata redeems itself is with its fairly conventional styling, both inside and out, and user-friendly interior. It comes with a fair amount of standard equipment as well as Hyundai's lengthy warranty coverage. But that amount of normality might not be enough to sway buyers looking for the best the plug-in hybrid market has to offer in 2019.
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid models
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is a midsize family sedan offered in two trim levels: base and Limited. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. Total system output is 202 horsepower, which is delivered to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission. It has an EPA-estimated EV range of 28 miles on a full charge.
Standard features for the base trim include 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
You also get a rearview camera, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, two USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
If you are looking for more, though, step up to the Limited. You'll get adaptive LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a wireless charging pad, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and an upgraded nine-speaker Infinity sound system. The Limited also comes with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a drowsy driver warning system, and automatic high beams.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- road noise
- spaciousness
- dashboard
- safety
- electrical system
- oil
- driving experience
- lights
- warranty
- sound system
- ride quality
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- value
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- acceleration
- off-roading
- appearance
- doors
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
There is a lot to like about the car but also many issues holding it back. The things to like are the same as in the regular Sonata sedan so I won’t go into them much (lots of passenger room, stylish exterior, nice technology options, etc.) Now the downsides. First, the all-electric range is very poor at 28. That’s just not competitive for a 2019 PHEV. The gas mileage at 39 combined EPA MPG is much worse than the non-plug-in Sonata hybrid (probably because the car is much heavier), and in my own driving, I’m only getting about ~30 highway mpg (less in the city) which is nowhere near the advertised EPA MPG — frankly, I’m considering suing Hyundai over this issue because the advertised EPA estimate is so unrealistic. The cargo space is absolutely abysmal. The car is huge and thus difficult to park, but has a tiny trunk and barely any cargo space (since much of the space between the trunk and the passenger area is occupied by the battery). The trunk is thus much smaller than in the regular Sonata. The lane keeping assist is, simply put, TERRIBLE. The car doesn’t keep lanes well in active mode and actively fights the driver, and even in standard mode is frustrating. I’ve disabled it entirely. Perhaps my biggest complaint is the abysmal lack of torque. This is a heavy car and really lacks accelerating power. For supposedly having ~200hp, this car really doesn’t feel like it. It is very slow to accelerate, even out of Eco mode. And when the engine downshifts (which it does very frequently, especially with cruise control since the engine is so underpowered in relation to the weight of the car), it is extremely loud and the gas mileage drops to around ~10-15 mpg. The car corners poorly, even with lane keeping assist disabled. It lacks a HUD, which at this price it should really have. It also lacks a 110V power plug, which many cars in this price range offer, and wireless Apple CarPlay is nowhere to be found. No sunroof option is available, even though the non-plug-in hybrid and non-hybrid versions have available sunroofs?? Sedans are dying and the Sonata PHEV shows why. To add to all these disappointments, the car has a $40K MSRP (plus taxes and dealer fees, which can be significant depending on state). There’s a $1500 Hyundai rebate right now, and then there are the federal and potentially state rebates, but I think something like the Kona EV is a much better car, and not much more expensive (in fact, some trims are cheaper). For that, you get ~240 miles of EV range, a heads up display and sunroof on some models, much larger federal and state tax rebates, wayyy more torque (much lighter car since no internal combustion engine), wayyy more cargo space, a much more fun car to drive, a car that’s much easier to park while still having plenty of interior room, much cheaper maintenance (since no internal combustion engine so no oil changes etc.) and a car that is much cheaper to operate and more environmentally friendly (way better eMPG and no abysmal gas MPG like with the Sonata PHEV). I regret buying this instead of the Kona EV (which was sold out everywhere at the time of my purchase). I can’t comment on reliability since it’s a new car, but the warranty is definitely nice and gives me peace of mind. Still, at $40K plus tax, I would take a hard pass on the Sonata PHEV for the reasons described above. (Resale value is also likely to be quite poor because used cars are not eligible for the ~$5000+ in federal and state rebates.) Even at $30K for the limited trim, I wouldn’t consider this car. The Sonata may be a good car and the Sonata Hybrid may be a good hybrid (I wouldn’t know), but the Sonata plug-in-hybrid is just not.
I bought a 2019 Sonata Plug In yesterday. Hyundai is offering some good incentives now, and my Standard model was had for $28,500. I am coming out of owning a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer, which my family had outgrown. We needed a bigger back seat, and when I saw the price incentives I was motivated to upgrade. This is a very comfortable car, and has a nice compliment of features. At the price I paid, there really isn't any competition. Nobody offers a full size plug in hybrid for this price. I live close to the center of my city and close to freeway access that takes me in any direction, so when I laid out a radius from my house I realized that the vast majority of the driving that I do is well within the 28 mile all electric range of this car. The back seat has ample legroom which was a large factor in my purchase. The drivers area is spacious and very comfortable. The infotainment screen is really nice. Here is what motivated me to write this review: The two star review from Jason Cabot on this site has some errors. The car does have Apple CarPlay, which Mr. Cabot says it does not. The car comes with a 110 volt charger, which Mr. Cabot says it does not. He states that the car is "extremely loud" when accelerating, when in fact it is astonishingly quiet. The quiet ride really makes one feel they are in a much more expensive car. He states that the Sonata plug in is "...just not competitive" regarding the all electric range of the vehicle. My question is "What competition?" There simply are no full size sedan plug in hybrids in this price range. The 2019 Sonata Plug In Hybrid is worth your consideration. All that said, the trunk is quite small for a vehicle this size, so Jason, you are right on the money with that one.
I bought a 2016 Hyundai Hybrid Plug-in Limited and still absolutely love this car. The electric “part” of the car charges in my garage and gives me 27 “free” miles each day...which for driving around town like I do is perfect. There are times when I haven’t filled the gas tank for six months! But the reason I bought this car over a Tesla is the backup of having a hybrid engine so if I decide I want to drive across country, I can without trying to plan my trip around electric charging stations like I would with a Tesla Ugh! Just like the Tesla, the Hyundai Sonata plug-in is whisper quiet in electric mode and also has that amazing acceleration due to the higher torque you get. It is fun! I love the safety features, especially the blind spot alerts which have literally saved my life a couple of times. Two years ago, I drove my Sonata Plug-in from Florida to Charleston SC to help my daughter pick out a wedding locale. While my daughter and I were leaping around in the sand and ocean, I hurt my right knee. I wasn’t sure I could drive back, but by using the cruise control option, my knee got the breaks it needed and felt better after the long drive than before! I couldn’t believe how well the Sonata Pkug-in was able to track and stay a certain distance from the cars in front of it. Slowing down and accelerating to my set limit depending upon the flow of traffic. From that experience I could see the future of self-driving cars, because this one comes very close to being just that. The other thing I love about my car is the beautiful interior and sleek look. Shortly after I bought my car I went to the post office and I came out the same time as a well dressed sophisticated gentleman. We both unlocked our cars remotely. I went and got in my car and this man came up to the car and asked why I was in his car. I looked around and sure enough, even though it looked nearly the same inside and outside, this wasn’t my car. I apologized and he laughed and was very kind about it. When I looked again to see what car that was I had got into, it was a Mercedes. Just saying that my Sonata’s looks are in good company. My daughter bought a Sonata in 2015 and she loves my Plug-in so much that when she trades it in, she’s planning on getting the Plug-in too.
If you turn off the "ECO" mode, the car drives great! I have the SE, took delivery on Jan 25 2020. I "plug in" every night when I get home. The 28 miles on electric mode work well for me as my office is around 12 miles from home. Sometimes I turn on the Hybrid mode while cruising on the interstate and save the EV for city driving.., works well. The car is good in Hybrid mode too, lots of power, quiet, smooth, Apple car play works well as does everything else like heated seats and sound system etc.. even plays my old iPod if I plug it in. Handling is fine and the ride is very comfortable. I have 3200 miles on it so far and I really enjoy it. Last tank of gas (13.2 gal) gave me 1003 miles..., I know, unheard of right?
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$39,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|202 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$33,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata Plug-in Hybrid safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Sounds an audible warning if a collision with a vehicle ahead of you is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Monitors blind spots and issues a warning if you start to change lanes with another car present.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Emits an audible and visual warning if you drift outside of your lane and will nudge you back if you don't respond in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vs. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
If the extra fuss and expense of a plug-in hybrid don't interest you but you'd still like a sedan that gets pretty good fuel economy, the standard Sonata Hybrid is a great option. It's even available with a few items you can't get on the plug-in variant, such as a panoramic sunroof and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
The Chevrolet Volt is an excellent plug-in hybrid, combining impressive efficiency, good road manners and decent practicality. It's also filled with plenty of tech. Unfortunately, the Volt will be discontinued soon, but that might make for some good bargains as dealers look to unload them. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Volt.
Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
For the maximum in fuel efficiency (it doesn't use any at all), check out Sonata's own corporate stablemate, the Kona Electric. One of our top-rated models in the electric car segment, the Kona Electric provides 258 miles of range, pleasing performance and comfortable interior. It's a great option for most of your driving needs.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid:
- The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Sonata Plug-in Hybrid generation introduced for 2016
Is the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,400.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $39,000
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $33,400
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan?
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,145. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $2,567 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,567 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,578.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,540. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $7,142 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,142 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,398.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 20.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 31 new 2019 [object Object] Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,515 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,118 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,724.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,172.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan and all available trim types: Limited, Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 GLE-Class
- 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2019 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 MKZ