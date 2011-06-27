  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,600
See Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,600
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Trunk Hookyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3787 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Seaport Mist
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Eclipse Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,600
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles