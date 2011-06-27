2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,050
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|52
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|52
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|50/54 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|660.0/712.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$215
|Winter Weather Package
|+$330
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Reversible Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$295
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|All-Season Fitted Liners
|+$215
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$169
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|Front leg room
|46.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3325 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|120.4 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4519 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Length
|192.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1194 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P205/65R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
