2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG52
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)50/54 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)660.0/712.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$215
Winter Weather Package +$330
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Tray +$115
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink +$295
First Aid Kit +$30
All-Season Fitted Liners +$215
Carpeted Floor Mats +$169
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3325 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length192.9 in.
Maximum payload1194 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nocturne Black
  • Hyper White
  • Hampton Gray
  • Calypso Red
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Oxford Blue
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/65R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
