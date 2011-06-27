  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Blue

Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Event Cash available toward the purchase or lease of select Hyundai vehicles. See for complete details

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing using special rates. Must finance through HMF. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,750
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 42 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%2408/04/202009/09/2020
    0%3608/04/202009/09/2020
    0%4808/04/202009/09/2020
    0%6008/04/202009/09/2020
    2.9%7208/04/202009/09/2020

    Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.5%2408/04/202009/09/2020
    2.5%3608/04/202009/09/2020
    2.5%4808/04/202009/09/2020
    2.5%6008/04/202009/09/2020
    3.5%7208/04/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

