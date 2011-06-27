  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)636.0/731.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,750
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,750
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trunk Matyes
Dual USB Plug-N-Playyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Lockyes
Mud Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3497 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Exterior Colors
  • Astral Blue
  • Skyline Blue
  • Hyper White
  • Nocturne Black
  • Metropolis Gray
  • Ion Silver
  • Cosmopolitan Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,750
P205/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
