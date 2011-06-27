  1. Home
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,500
See Sonata Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)619.2/688.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Option Group 01yes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,500
104 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,500
First Aid Kityes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Maximum cargo capacity12.1 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3508 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Eclipse Black
  • Starlight Silver
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,500
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Hybrid Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles