  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,550
See Sonata Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)619.2/688.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,550
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,550
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,550
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.1 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.25 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Hyper Silver Metallic
  • Black Onyx Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,550
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,550
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles