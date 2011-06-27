  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)584.8/670.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower206 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Leather Packageyes
Ultimate Packageyes
Option Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
104 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.25 cd.
Length189.8 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hyper Silver Metallic
  • Black Onyx Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles