Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Scoupe
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length165.9 in.
Curb weight2176 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.
Width63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Noble White
