Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe Coupe Consumer Reviews
1994 Hyundai
I am very please with my Hyundai. It has been a great reliable car and will probably buy another Hyundai this year.
My Princess Warrior
I am the original of my Hyundai scoupe and I can't say enough great things about this vehicle! This little car loves cross country drives. The material that the car was built with is my main concern. It is a bit plastic for my taste. A few months ago I was hit by an 18 wheeler truck, rammed into a light post and this Hyundai kept going! Of course she had a few dents and I had to drill the rear bumper back on, but in terms of damage - I only had to get the tires re-aligned.
Satisfied with my Scoupe
I'm the second owner to my Scoupe. It had about 53,000 miles on her when I bought it 5 years ago. I change the oil every 3000 miles, and keep her tuned up. She has about 112000 on her now, and I've replaced things that you would normally replace on a vehicle with that many miles on it. I live in Maine, and for all the wear and tear I've given her, she's been an awesome little car. And for my next car, if I don't get a four wheel drive, I'm seriously considering buying another Hyundai vehicle (nothing prior to 1994, though).
Good
It has no problem taking but,it has trouble stopping. It is otherwise a great car.
Very happy with my scoupe
The only problems I've had with my scoupe in 3 1/2 years is replacing a water pump and a starter. She has a little miss every now and then, but it's just her way of telling me to tune her up.
