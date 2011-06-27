Estimated values
1994 Hyundai Scoupe Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$552
|$1,256
|$1,635
|Clean
|$488
|$1,112
|$1,449
|Average
|$359
|$825
|$1,076
|Rough
|$230
|$537
|$703
