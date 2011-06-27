Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room43.3 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Measurements
Length165.9 in.
Curb weight2240 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.
Width63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Black
