Used 1993 Hyundai Scoupe Consumer Reviews

Lord Sim, 08/31/2002
A very good choice for a first car.

scoupe

&#321;ukasz, 01/31/2003
Not bad for a cheap Turbo Sport Car, but there are many things that makes me nervous. First is that the turbocharger have oil liking, and the doors are not proper designed. Wind making trouble over 120 km/h. I want to know how can i tune it up to 160hp.

