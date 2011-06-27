  1. Home
Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best car ever

awesome, 07/09/2005
I bought this car is 1992 and it is the best car ever

My scoupe!

shabou, 07/20/2002
This car is the best car I've ever owned in my life. I haven't changed cars since I bought this car and I can tell you... all you have to do is take good care of the car and it will take good care of you!!!

My Broken Hyundai

dooder, 08/28/2002
My relationship with my '92 Hyundai Scoupe has been nothing short of love/hate. I bought the car with roughly 135,000 miles on it in late 1998 for $2000. Don't get me wrong, it's a fun little car. However, in th past four years or so, I have had to pay around $3000 in repairs... that's over double the value of the car!!! Currently, it has 146,500 miles, which has to be a record for any early Hyundai, but those miles have come at a cost. When it's all said and done, I have a really generic, zippy, little unreliable car. When it's running, it runs well and is a blast to drive, but it's reliability problems get old fast.

Amazing little cars..

Erryn, 02/04/2003
These little cars are awesome! Really fun to drive, and also sporty looking..I recommend this car to anyone!

Trouble

lloyd, 01/28/2004
I purchased this car used with 45,000 miles on it. i have only owned it for 4 years now and have had to spend over 2,000 dollars on repairs, which included brakes ( twice) the engine went. Both widows will not roll down possible electrical problem. Needless to say i am now buying a new car.

