Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Santa Fe
More about the 2023 Santa Fe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG21/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG24 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)394.8/526.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower281 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque311 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length188.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.8 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheelbase108.9 in.
EPA interior volume147.9 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Curb weight4,076 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hampton Gray
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Quartz White
  • Stormy Sea
  • Twilight Black
  • Calypso Red
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Coquina Beige, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front hip room57.5 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear hip room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your SANTA FE
At a Glance:
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • 3 Packages
  • $27,700starting MSRP
Build & PriceHyundaiUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Winter Weather Package +$365
Cargo Package +$200
Option Group 01 +$0
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Cover/Screen +$190
First Aid Kit +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Cargo Net +$55
All Season Fitted Liners +$245
Cargo Tray +$115
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch +$450
Bumper Applique +$75
Wheel Locks +$65
Roof Rack Crossbars +$315
Mudguards +$120
Inventory

Related 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates