2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|470.0/526.4 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Option Group 01
|yes
|Cargo Package
|+$200
|Winter Weather Package
|+$365
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$195
|Cargo Cover/Screen
|+$190
|All Season Fitted Liners
|+$245
|Cargo Net
|+$55
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|57.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Tow Hitch
|+$450
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Roof Rack Crossbars
|+$315
|Mudguards
|+$120
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.4 cu.ft.
|EPA interior volume
|147.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Overall Width Without Mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Wheel base
|108.9 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Audi Q7 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2006
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Audi RS 3 2019
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L News
- Ford Escape 2021
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 Subaru Outback
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2021 Ridgeline
Other models to consider
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 GT-R
- Nissan Sentra 2021
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2020 Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan LEAF 2021
- 2021 Nissan Murano
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2021 Telluride
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Model Y
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Tesla Model X 2021
- Toyota 4Runner 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Subaru Ascent News
- 2022 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2022 Cadillac CT5 News
- 2022 Toyota Camry News
Other models
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Littleton CO
- Used Kia Niro Cary NC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Stamford CT
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Cape Coral FL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Glendale CA
- Used Toyota Camry Escondido CA
- Used Subaru BRZ Elk Grove CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Stamford CT
- Used Volvo XC90 Glendale AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Palmdale CA
- Used Kia Sedona Killeen TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sterling Heights MI
- Used Cadillac CT5 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Toyota Prius v Roseville CA
- Used Saturn Aura Oceanside CA
- Used Lexus LS 460 Glendale CA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Escondido CA
- Used Mazda CX-5 Rapid City SD
- Used Chevrolet SSR Elk Grove CA
- Used Kia Seltos Thornton CO
- Used Dodge Challenger Glendale CA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Yonkers NY
- Used Lamborghini Aventador Oceanside CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Pasadena TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Visalia CA
- Used Subaru XV Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Kent WA
- Used Dodge Caliber Burlington VT
- Used Lexus RX 400h Joliet IL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Littleton CO