2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.6/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,350
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Option Group 01yes
Premium Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,350
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,350
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,350
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,350
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume147.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Exterior Colors
  • Stormy Sea
  • Twilight Black
  • Quartz White
  • Hampton Gray
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Calypso Red
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,350
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,350
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

