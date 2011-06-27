  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Santa Fe
More about the 2021 Santa Fe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)470.0/526.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume147.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stormy Sea
  • Twilight Black
  • Quartz White
  • Hampton Gray
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Calypso Red
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars