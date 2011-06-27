  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/507.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,725
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,725
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,725
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,725
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight4872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.9 cu.ft.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume146.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1137 lbs.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Orange
  • Earthy Bronze
  • Symphony Silver
  • Machine Gray
  • Stormy Sea
  • Quartz White
  • Twilight Black
  • Scarlet Red
  • Rainforest
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Gray, leather
  • Black/Black, leather
  • Black/Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,725
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,725
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

