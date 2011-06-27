2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle at a Great Price Josh , 12/03/2019 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) 95 of 97 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. I think the Edmunds review and some other review pages have short changed this model. First off the performance. I test drove the 2.0T and the 2.4L in FWD and AWD options. The 2.0T is going to give you a little more zip and an AWD as expected going to give you a tighter feel on the road. It really just boils down to driver preference and if you want to pay for it. My wife and I went with the SEL 2.4L FWD with the convenience and premium package upgrades. Where we live AWD isn’t really necessary and we don’t haul anything. We also have a baby on the way so a sporty fast accelerating SUV wasn’t what we were looking for. The mpg has also performed better than what the manufacturer has stated. In the city have been averaging probably 24-27mpg and straight highway 30-33. I think the 2.4L engine is a little noisier, but still extremely quiet when driving. In regards to some of the complaints about accelerating we haven’t really had that issue. I’m a fuel save kind of driver so I’m not gunning it off the line. In the few times I’ve needed to get up to speed quicker there hasn’t been any issue. I’m not sure if all trim levels have it, but ours has the auto engine shut off when it comes to a stop (fuel saving feature). If this isn’t something you’re used to then it can be an adjustment period getting acclimated to it. It will feel like a delay if you’re quick on accelerating from a stop because the engine needs to reengage itself. I have this feature on a company car for a Ford Escape and the Santa Fe works remarkably better. This feature can be turned off if you’re not a fan. The best way to do it is let your foot off the brake, let the engine engage, roll, and then accelerate it really isn’t that big of an issue, and again you can turn it off if you choose. The safety features also a huge plus, adaptive cruise, collision warning, lane assist, blind spot monitoring, etc. The SEL and higher trims come with Bluelink complimentary for 3 years, basically Hyundai’s version of OnStar. Allows us to remote start with temperature control, check vehicle diagnostics, geolocate, security features should vehicle ever get stolen, and more. Has worked extremely well, wife loves the remote start. The interior is top notch. I read another site review that was dogging on the interior and I’m not sure what vehicle they got into. With the upgraded packages ours has the leather interior with the espresso/gray style and it looks sharp. I like the interior to be somewhat unique so the espresso/gray was perfect. The only interior I wasn’t crazy about was the all black, looked kind of basic, but the other standard cloth options looked really nice, just enough contrast and design to make it stand out. The upgraded packages do help give it a little more of a wow factor, premium sound system, led lights, leather, upgraded dash features, moonroof, and so on. If the packages are in your price point I’d highly recommend them. It also has a smart lift gate feature that you don’t realize how handy it is until you come out of the store full of bags in both hands. If the vehicle is locked and you have the key fob on you, all you have to do is stand behind the gate for 3 seconds and it will automatically open. No dancing your foot under the bumper to try and open, just stand there. The storage is adequate, it has compartments under the flooring in the trunk area, and the rear seats fold down. The warranty is outstanding as well, maybe best in the industry. For the price point and what you get with this vehicle it’s a really hard vehicle to pass up. When beginning the car search my wife was not a fan of Hyundai and didn’t even want to entertain test driving it, but given the manufacturer specials, the warranty, and the price talked to her into trying it. She did a complete 180 after the test drive and loved it. With all the features of the Santa Fe and the price compared to other midsize SUV models everything else we were looking at didn’t stand a chance. We bought the vehicle so obviously a little biased, but it has been a pleasure to drive. We have a family member who has a high end Mercedes SUV also considered a midsize and I honestly would take the Santa Fe, better designed interior, more room, user friendly controls, better driving angles, much better price. I would highly recommend this vehicle, or if you’re not sure at least test drive it like we did and go from there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good SUV Alex Lukash , 11/03/2019 Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Overall, a very good SUV. The 4 cylinder turbo is a lot noisier than the V6 in my Kia Sorento, but it’s performance is ok. The main reason for buying this vehicle has been called a “gimmick”. It is NOT! Having no vision in one eye, the blind spot camera along with the heads up display have made driving extremely safe again. Eventually, I can see all vehicles having this marvelous safety technology. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car walks and talks! Suzanne , 11/17/2019 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) 53 of 54 people found this review helpful The Santa Fe Limited has more features than any car for the price and higher. You put on the blinker and you get a picture view of what is beside you. My back seat used to be full of jackets and shoes. The Limited has storage under the back area. Everything fits! The tailgate opens, no trying to balance on one foot - just stand there for 4 seconds. Seeing your speed/speed signs/navigation in your front view is marvelous. After a while, you don't notice it unless you want to. Set it to green, it is easier to see. The seat is so comfortable and now I don't have to yell at my daughters not to adjust the seat when they drive. The sun roof is to die for. I drove a convertible for 12 years - why? Oh, and these new cars that turn the engine off at every light, stupid! There is a button to disengage it!! Also, you can have the car where it adjusts to how you drive! And, when you shut the ignition off, the seat pulls back to give those of us with short legs and have to seat close to the steering wheel extra room to get out w/o banging our knees. I call it the "gentlemen's seat." You have to buy the Limited or higher to get all these features and a lot more, but it is so worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

“Great Car - Limited Russ F , 09/28/2019 Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I purchased this car last week, and so far I am very pleased. It’s comfortable, quiet, handles well, and has plenty of power. The electronics are wonderful. The cameras make parking a breeze, even inside my garage. It lacks front sensors, like my other car, but with the cameras the sensors are not needed. The climate control system works perfectly, and even provides adequate cooling in the back seat. The milage could be better, but this car replaced my F150 4x4 pickup, and it’s much better than the truck. The only improvement I would like would be a hybrid engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse