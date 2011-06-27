  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus 2.4 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/507.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight4872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.9 cu.ft.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume146.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1137 lbs.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Orange
  • Rainforest
  • Symphony Silver
  • Machine Gray
  • Twilight Black
  • Quartz White
  • Earth Bronze
  • Stormy Sea
  • Scarlet Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black, cloth
  • Gray/Espresso, cloth
  • Beige/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,500
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
