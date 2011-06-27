Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,669*
Total Cash Price
$23,860
SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,252*
Total Cash Price
$32,047
SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,690*
Total Cash Price
$32,983
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,611*
Total Cash Price
$32,281
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,950*
Total Cash Price
$23,392
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,388*
Total Cash Price
$24,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$532
|$359
|$1,656
|$888
|$1,565
|$5,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,283
|$1,032
|$764
|$477
|$173
|$3,730
|Depreciation
|$4,981
|$2,324
|$2,044
|$1,813
|$1,625
|$12,786
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,411
|$6,153
|$7,603
|$6,084
|$6,418
|$36,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$715
|$482
|$2,225
|$1,193
|$2,102
|$6,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,989
|Financing
|$1,723
|$1,386
|$1,026
|$641
|$233
|$5,010
|Depreciation
|$6,690
|$3,121
|$2,745
|$2,434
|$2,182
|$17,173
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,984
|$8,264
|$10,212
|$8,172
|$8,620
|$49,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$736
|$496
|$2,290
|$1,228
|$2,163
|$6,913
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,047
|Financing
|$1,774
|$1,427
|$1,056
|$660
|$240
|$5,156
|Depreciation
|$6,885
|$3,212
|$2,826
|$2,506
|$2,246
|$17,674
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,392
|$8,505
|$10,510
|$8,411
|$8,872
|$50,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$720
|$486
|$2,241
|$1,202
|$2,117
|$6,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,736
|$1,397
|$1,034
|$646
|$235
|$5,047
|Depreciation
|$6,739
|$3,144
|$2,766
|$2,452
|$2,198
|$17,298
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,086
|$8,324
|$10,287
|$8,232
|$8,683
|$49,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$522
|$352
|$1,624
|$871
|$1,534
|$4,903
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,012
|$749
|$468
|$170
|$3,657
|Depreciation
|$4,883
|$2,278
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,593
|$12,535
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,207
|$6,032
|$7,454
|$5,965
|$6,292
|$35,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Santa Fe SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$543
|$366
|$1,689
|$906
|$1,595
|$5,099
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,052
|$779
|$487
|$177
|$3,803
|Depreciation
|$5,078
|$2,369
|$2,084
|$1,848
|$1,657
|$13,036
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,615
|$6,273
|$7,752
|$6,204
|$6,544
|$37,388
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Santa Fe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe in Virginia is:not available
