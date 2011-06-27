Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.4/451.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Torque
|252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|SE Premium Package
|yes
|Option Group 01
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cargo Cover/Screen
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/60R18 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,550
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
