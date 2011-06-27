  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,500
See Santa Fe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,500
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Limited Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,500
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Tow Hitchyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Maximum cargo capacity80.0 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3904 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume160.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1608 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Exterior Colors
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Becketts Black
  • Iron Frost
  • Circuit Silver
  • Monaco White
  • Regal Red Pearl
  • Java Espresso
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,500
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Inventory

Related Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles