Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,150
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,150
GLS Ultimate Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
GLS Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,150
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,150
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,150
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Maximum cargo capacity80.0 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3933 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume160.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1579 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Exterior Colors
  • Frosted Mocha
  • Becketts Black
  • Circuit Silver
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Regal Red Pearl
  • Iron Frost
  • Monaco White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,150
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
