Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower264 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Leather and Premium Equipment Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3706 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Twilight Black
  • Cabo Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
