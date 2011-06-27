Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews
Gas Mileage
Just purchased a 2012 Santa Fe two weeks ago. This is my fourth Santa Fe but this time I bought a 4 cylinder instead of a 6 thinking it would save a little more on gas mileage. Love everything about the vehicle but the gas mileage. I'm getting less with this one than my previous 2008 Santa Fe. I was told I would get a couple more miles per gallon but didn't expect to get less. It didn't benefit me like I thought it would to get the 4 cylinder. Wouldn't recommend a 4 cylinder over a 6 to anyone.
My second Santa Fe
My first Santa Fe was a 2011 GLS, which someone hit while hubby was driving. Santa Fe was totaled, but the husband lived to tell the story. It rolled to one side, skidding a hundred feet before crashing into a median cement block directly in front of the police department. It did its job well for a direct high speed hit to the side. Which is why I bought ... My second Santa Fe, a 2012 - well worth its weight in gold, and came with a couple new features the '11 did not have. I searched long and hard and compared economy SUVs, and for the price and warranty, you can't beat this vehicle. Even used, Hyundai happily replaced a faulty door panel without hesitation. Excellent Customer serv
Best Car for the Money!
I recently purchased a Santa Fe Limited AWD in Black Forest Green with the beige leather interior. It looks and runs like a dream. I considered the Toyota Highlander Limited and the Murano SL with leather, but those cars cost several thousand dollars more, get worse gas mileage, and the Santa Fe is their equal, if not better, in every way-- looks, ride, handling, etc. With the V6 it has excellent acceleration, and the electronics-- Bluetooth, satellite radio, HomeLink, etc. all work flawlessly. I have been waiting for something to rattle, break or go wrong, but the car is absolutely solid. I am very pleased with my purchase, and strongly recommend the Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe SE is a nice vehicle
I have had a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE for about six months. So far, I am very pleased with it. It is comfotable and fun to drive. It has the 3.5L 6 cylinder engine and it runs good. It is swift. It has lots of pep and that is important to me. On the one short road trip it has been on, it got about 24 mpg. In town it gets between 18 and 20 mpg. It is a very nice vehicle. I would recommend the Santa Fe it to anyone, but I would want the 3.5L engine.
LOVE THIS CAR!
I have owned my 2012 Santa Fe for about 5 weeks now and am absolutely delighted with it. The comfortable ride and easy to use features are great.
