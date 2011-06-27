Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.1
35 reviews
Great CUV, great value

sir_timbit, 04/08/2011
35 of 35 people found this review helpful

We were cross-shopping a Santa Fe against a Toyota Rav-4. Just bought a Santa Fe base model, FWD, V6. Considering the price and standard features, plus longer warranty, the Santa Fe has so much more going for it. The base model we have has a V6 with plenty of grunt, yet reasonable fuel economy, standard Bluetooth, heated seats (we're in Canada), USB iPod hookup and a good stereo to match. Huge amount of storage in the back, nice hidden storage underneath too. Lots of standard features. The rear hatch swings up instead of to the side like on the Rav. Excellent visibility all around, unlike a lot of competitors with their tiny windows. No wonder they push rear view cameras!

Solid CUV, excellent value

captathlon, 09/15/2011
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I've waited to write a review on our Limited FWD until we've had it for a couple months in order to get over the "I love this vehicle" feeling that we all have when we get a new car. We now have almost 3,000 miles on ours, and we don't necessarily love this vehicle, but we really like it a lot. We're very pleased with the power and fuel mileage, impressed with the design and build quality, and pretty satisfied with the features. There is some suspension noise and the ride can be a bit jarring when going over large bumps or potholes, but overall it has a nice ride. If I had the chance to do it over again, would I still buy a Santa Fe? Absolutely.

Wanna know about the new 2011 Santa Fe??

misterbill2, 12/22/2010
59 of 62 people found this review helpful

Got the vehicle on Thanksgiving. Had a 2005 CRV, traded it in. The Santa Fe SE is a better SUV. I have been an industrial mechanic and Honda owner for 35 years. Hyundai won me over. I got the SE 3.5 version. As hard as I could try the only thing I didn't like was the harsher ride than the Honda, but more quiet inside. It feels a little more sporty, on smooth roads, but all in all I don't think you can go wrong. This car is well built, and designed, the engine had plenty of power if you put the pedal to the metal (its too new to do it too often) it is truly a little pocket rocket, pulls some G's! Considering the warranties and Consumers Reports rating its better than Toyota or Honda overall!

Santa Fe

bmn, 01/14/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Purchased my car May'10. Currently has 10,000 miles on it. There is much to like about the Santa Fe. It handles well in the snow and even with record snow fall I have not had any problems getting around. Other things I like - great acceleration,easy to manuveur in tight spots like parking ramps. Things that are disappointig - interior is nicely styled but scratches easily, carpeting is cheap, bigget disappointment is gas mileage. Should be getting an average of 22 mpg (according to Hyundai web site) but I am getting 14-15 mpg average. Brought to dealer they checked it out and said it is running as it should so this is what my mileage will be.

A jewel in the rough

Great One, 03/10/2017
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

The SUV exceeded all expectations. I paid 21k brand new for an AWD model and it has been flawless for 65k miles. I do regular maintenance myself and it has never once needed repairs, other than routine maintenance and a set of tires. Still on OE brakes. It is roomy and comfortable and, for the price, provides decent bluetotth, and a modest music system. Yes, it is underpowered, and the gas mileage could be better, but overall, far exceeds expectations, particularly at this price point. An outstanding value, way better than my 2017 Santa Fe Sport.

