Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Torque169 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Option Group 04 Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,645
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,645
First Aid Kityes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Option Group 01yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,645
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,645
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Wheel Locksyes
Pearl White Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.
Length184.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Venetian Red
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coca Black, premium cloth
  • Coca Black, leather/cloth
  • Coca Black, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,645
P235/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,645
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
