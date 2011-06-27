  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,895
See Santa Fe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Torque226 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,895
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3846 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Pearl White (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver (Late Availability)
  • Powder White Pearl (Limited Availability)
  • Platinum Sage
  • Willow Gray
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Bright Silver (Limited Availability)
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,895
P235/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Inventory

Related Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles