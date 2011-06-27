Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Torque183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,195
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
112 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3903 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blue
  • Natural Khaki
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Platinum Sage
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Steel Gray
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
