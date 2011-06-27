Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
112 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Platinum Sage
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Golden Beige
  • Bright Silver
  • Natural Khaki
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Platinum
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Blue
  • Steel Gray
  • Slate Blue
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
