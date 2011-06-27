Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
218 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3752 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.4 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic White/Light Silver Cladding
  • Dark Emerald Green/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Steel Blue/Mauve Gray Cladding
  • Nautical Blue/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Black Obsidian/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Mocha Frost/Mauve Gray
  • Nordic White/Light Silver Cladding
  • Pewter/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Black Obsidian/Cool Gray Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
