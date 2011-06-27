  1. Home
Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,499
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Torque219 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,499
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,499
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
218 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,499
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,499
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,499
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3946 lbs.
Gross weight5238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1292 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Sandstone/Warm Gray Cladding
  • Merlot/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Pewter/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Moonlit Blue/Cool Gray Cladding
  • Nordic White/Light Silver Cladding
  • Arctic Blue/Light Silver Cladding
  • Canyon Red/Light Silver Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,499
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,499
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,499
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
