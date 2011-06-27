Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews
Mileage Gem
Keep your vehicle maintained. As others have stated, the paint is not the best. I have 280,000 miles on this vehicle which was a program vehicle and had 11,000 when I purchased it. I have spent about $ 3,000 on it during a period of 12 years (repairs)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2003 Santa Fe LX 2.7
My wife and I bought it with 60,000 miles. We had a couple of minor issues right of the bat that the dealer didn't want to handle. I did replace the plugs and wires twice within the first two years because of the same problem. It was a little time consuming but not impossible. Definately cheaper then taking it into the dealer. Other then that it has been very reliable. Gas mileage could be a little better. I think we average around 17-18mpg. We orignally bought it because we were told it could handle a boat. Later found it the towing capacity wasn't great. But would definately buy another one.
Great Used Car for Teens & College!
Bought a 2003 Santa Fe with 125K GLS 2.7L for my son his senior year of HS, he took it to college...had to replace a rear trailing arm & a coroded battery cable, other than that I did the timing belt, plugs & wires, new tires, and most fluids. GREAT car for the money, love the styling (its now a classic), modern interior, and perfect for teens and college age kids for room and safety. Decent sound system, side airbags and lots of metal, smooth ride and quiet engine...you can do a lot worse, just stay away from the 4-cylinder.
I love my 2003 Hyundai Santa FE GLS 2.7 liter
I bought my 2003 Santa FE brand new. I now have 175000 miles on it. I have had its maintenance done regularly which has included the timing and serpentine belt twice, replaced the battery once, 2 sets of front brake pads, 1 set of rear brakes pads, and replaced one set of tires. This has been absolutely worth the money I have spent for the car. Some of the 'problems' that other reviewers have posted are not problems but regular maintenance items. Everything thing wears out people and may need to be replaced! Some of the fuel economy issues can also be attributed to poor fuel quality. If you put crap gas in your car it will cause problems first with poor mpg's then eventually emission issues.
Beat this car it can take it
A great value for the price it's a great everyday commuter box nothing special but gets the job done, motor is solid, transmission is great, minor repair issues with aging, I.e ., power steering, rusted oil pan, alternator, but overall a great car, I use it everyday to commute to NYC and put 20,000 miles a year on it and it takes a beating ! I would get another one no problem, easy to park and very fuel efficient
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Related Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster