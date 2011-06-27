Used 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
diversity antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pine Green
  • Pewter
  • Obsidian Black
  • Nordic White
  • Merlot
  • Crystal Blue
  • Sandstone
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
