2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited Ultimate Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Santa Fe XL
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Limited Ultimate Tech Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
590 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
ECM with HomeLink and Compassyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80.0 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4017 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume160.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1495 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Becketts Black
  • Monaco White
  • Circuit Silver
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Java Espresso
  • Storm Blue
  • Iron Frost
  • Regal Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
