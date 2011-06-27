Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Best suv Imsanch27 , 10/05/2016 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This is our family car, and everything about this car is great! My only advice would be to get various quotes so you can get the best deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great features - Great Price Point DTE-D , 04/23/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 83 of 87 people found this review helpful Let me start off by saying that we traded in my wife's 2016 Rav4 for the Santa Fe Sport. After owning the Rav4 ($28k) for over a year, it was obvious that we made a huge mistake buying that car, and the Santa Fe Sport proved it. The Rav4's seats were constricting and painful... and the ergonomics we poorly done to the point where even the passenger side seemed confined due to the location of the dash elements. Enter the 2017 Santa Fe Sport - From the initial test drive it was obvious Hyundai really has their act together. The interior is great, the ride is smooth, and the seats are built for real people (wife is 5'6", and I am 6'2"). Everything is laid out very well, and the driver speedo console is so informative with great, simple help menu when you hit the enter button for more info... but not to the point of being cumbersome. To take it one step further, the instruction manual is well written, with QR codes for further up-to-date info. All-in-all, very well done for the price point. We bought the base model AWD, and are very happy with it. We do wish, the rear seats slid without having to go to another package, but the storage behind them is fantastic. The USB location should be located higher so to not get bumped, and the radio should be able to be dimmed more (but can actually be turned off by hitting display), but those are small peanuts and decent trade-offs given some of the other tech integrations. I would definitely shop Hyundai again in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome performance and LOTS of features HappyToDrive , 06/06/2016 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 78 of 82 people found this review helpful I've researched all of the compact SUV's on the market and I've owned a 2007 Mazda CX-7 and a 204 Nissan Rogue. Hyundai has really outdone themselves with the 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate. I love the acceleration with the Turbo and the nimble handling (it blows the Nissan Rogue out of the water). The list of features is jaw-dropping, including my favorite - automatic lift gate just by standing behind the vehicle with the key in your pocket for a few seconds. Other standout features are: the panoramic sunroof, the speed-sensitive cruise control, the heated and ventilated seats, the 360 degree view camera for parking, both driver and passenger seats are power-adjustable. The overall feel is very top-notch and compares to that of Lexus and Mercedes. I have seen people saying that the Turbo is not covered under the 10-year warranty but if you get the extended 10-year bumper-to-bumper warranty then it is covered. I was able to negotiate that into my purchase at no additional cost. Overall, I think this is an outstanding vehicle. 10 years ago I would have never considered Hyundai as an option but they have made such great strides over the years that now I think they have surpassed many other car brands in quality and performance (looking at you Nissan). I have driven the Mazda CX-5 and while it is definitely a sporty car to drive and has a lot of good things about it, I feel that there are some features that are lacking, namely in the sound quality of the stereo (even though it is a Bose, it still doesn't sound good). If you are looking at a top of the line Honda CRV, Nissan Murano, Mazda CX-5 or even Lexus NX-200 or Mercedes GLC, I encourage you to look at the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate w/ Tech Pckg C. Aurelio - Laguna Niguel, CA , 09/08/2016 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful Acquired this vehicle early July this year & has driven 2500 so far. After doing my car buying homework & research, I finally traded my reliable 2010 Honda CRV-EXL for 2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate to get more room, comfort, power & advance technology yet doesn't compromise safety, reliability & fuel economy. It's a 4cyl engine boost w/ 240hp turbo charged. Excellent safety features to include Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection (w/c already put to test driving down Santa Monica, CA bumper-to-bumper traffic), Blind Spot Sensor w/c is awesome, Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start, Lane Depart Warning, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Leveling & Bending Head Lights. Some other cool features are Panoramic Sunroof, handsfree Liftgate, 360 degrees multi-view camera system, 8 inch Touchscreen Navi System, Powerful Premium Surround Sound System & 19 inch allow wheels to mention a few. Comfortably seats 5 adults w/ so much leg & elbow room to wiggle. Cargo trunk is very generous. Ride & handle is so smooth, quiet & responsive. Steering wheel controls & dash controls are very easy reach & operate. As far as the appearance, I love the stylish & sportier looks, couldn't ask for more designs. Just updated my Navi System w/c also included installation of Apple CarPlay where you can actually see your iPhone screen on the Navi screen itself, which is pretty cool for iPhone users (has built-in Android support feature). Bluelink App (subscription) is also available where you can remotely access the vehicle from virtually anywhere. And lastly, no one can beat nation's best 10yr/100K mile powertrain warranty for peace of mind. Overall, love the vehicle thus far, no regrets - no complains being a Toyota/Honda person for a quite long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse