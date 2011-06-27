Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Best suv
This is our family car, and everything about this car is great! My only advice would be to get various quotes so you can get the best deal.
Great features - Great Price Point
Let me start off by saying that we traded in my wife's 2016 Rav4 for the Santa Fe Sport. After owning the Rav4 ($28k) for over a year, it was obvious that we made a huge mistake buying that car, and the Santa Fe Sport proved it. The Rav4's seats were constricting and painful... and the ergonomics we poorly done to the point where even the passenger side seemed confined due to the location of the dash elements. Enter the 2017 Santa Fe Sport - From the initial test drive it was obvious Hyundai really has their act together. The interior is great, the ride is smooth, and the seats are built for real people (wife is 5'6", and I am 6'2"). Everything is laid out very well, and the driver speedo console is so informative with great, simple help menu when you hit the enter button for more info... but not to the point of being cumbersome. To take it one step further, the instruction manual is well written, with QR codes for further up-to-date info. All-in-all, very well done for the price point. We bought the base model AWD, and are very happy with it. We do wish, the rear seats slid without having to go to another package, but the storage behind them is fantastic. The USB location should be located higher so to not get bumped, and the radio should be able to be dimmed more (but can actually be turned off by hitting display), but those are small peanuts and decent trade-offs given some of the other tech integrations. I would definitely shop Hyundai again in the future.
Awesome performance and LOTS of features
I've researched all of the compact SUV's on the market and I've owned a 2007 Mazda CX-7 and a 204 Nissan Rogue. Hyundai has really outdone themselves with the 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate. I love the acceleration with the Turbo and the nimble handling (it blows the Nissan Rogue out of the water). The list of features is jaw-dropping, including my favorite - automatic lift gate just by standing behind the vehicle with the key in your pocket for a few seconds. Other standout features are: the panoramic sunroof, the speed-sensitive cruise control, the heated and ventilated seats, the 360 degree view camera for parking, both driver and passenger seats are power-adjustable. The overall feel is very top-notch and compares to that of Lexus and Mercedes. I have seen people saying that the Turbo is not covered under the 10-year warranty but if you get the extended 10-year bumper-to-bumper warranty then it is covered. I was able to negotiate that into my purchase at no additional cost. Overall, I think this is an outstanding vehicle. 10 years ago I would have never considered Hyundai as an option but they have made such great strides over the years that now I think they have surpassed many other car brands in quality and performance (looking at you Nissan). I have driven the Mazda CX-5 and while it is definitely a sporty car to drive and has a lot of good things about it, I feel that there are some features that are lacking, namely in the sound quality of the stereo (even though it is a Bose, it still doesn't sound good). If you are looking at a top of the line Honda CRV, Nissan Murano, Mazda CX-5 or even Lexus NX-200 or Mercedes GLC, I encourage you to look at the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate.
2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate w/ Tech Pckg
Acquired this vehicle early July this year & has driven 2500 so far. After doing my car buying homework & research, I finally traded my reliable 2010 Honda CRV-EXL for 2017 HSF Sport 2.0T Ultimate to get more room, comfort, power & advance technology yet doesn't compromise safety, reliability & fuel economy. It's a 4cyl engine boost w/ 240hp turbo charged. Excellent safety features to include Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection (w/c already put to test driving down Santa Monica, CA bumper-to-bumper traffic), Blind Spot Sensor w/c is awesome, Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start, Lane Depart Warning, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Leveling & Bending Head Lights. Some other cool features are Panoramic Sunroof, handsfree Liftgate, 360 degrees multi-view camera system, 8 inch Touchscreen Navi System, Powerful Premium Surround Sound System & 19 inch allow wheels to mention a few. Comfortably seats 5 adults w/ so much leg & elbow room to wiggle. Cargo trunk is very generous. Ride & handle is so smooth, quiet & responsive. Steering wheel controls & dash controls are very easy reach & operate. As far as the appearance, I love the stylish & sportier looks, couldn't ask for more designs. Just updated my Navi System w/c also included installation of Apple CarPlay where you can actually see your iPhone screen on the Navi screen itself, which is pretty cool for iPhone users (has built-in Android support feature). Bluelink App (subscription) is also available where you can remotely access the vehicle from virtually anywhere. And lastly, no one can beat nation's best 10yr/100K mile powertrain warranty for peace of mind. Overall, love the vehicle thus far, no regrets - no complains being a Toyota/Honda person for a quite long time.
LOVE this car!
After 40 years of driving pick-up trucks for work I retired and wanted/needed to downsize, especially as I now live in the mountains of Southern CA and roads are very narrow and twisty. I narrowed my choices to a smallish midsize SUV, for the cargo room, luxury, drivability, and economy. It came down to quality and features for the money, especially value, as I am disabled and live on SSDI and an annuity. After 6 Silverado LTZ's I didn't want to compromise on luxury and this car certainly delivers, with all of the upgrades on the 2.0T, Ultimate, Tech pkg. With an MSRP of $40,625, I paid $34,684 after incentives. It's a heck of a lot of SUV for that price. It is very quiet on the road, great acceleration, great handling (I upgraded the tires to much higher rated for snow Michelin Premier LTX), good fuel economy (I usually manually shift while accelerating ; with max torque available at just 1400rpm I get into highest gear asap), and great driving experience. Seats are very comfortable for drives up to 2 hours or so, however I am 6'4'' tall and another inch of legroom and 2 inches of seat bottom length would be appreciated, however almost every car is a bit small for me in this regard. Even with the pano roof there is plenty of headroom, even with the seat adjusted to highest position. The audio is very good and pairing with my smartphone is instant as soon as I start the car. Android auto, Classic iPod connectivity, and the abundant speakers make for great listening. The sub-woofer is almost too much, as the windshield mounted mirror really vibrates, however the bass response through the body of the car is fantastic. My all around MPG exceeds EPA for both highway and all-around. I live at 5700 feet elevation and frequently drive DTH (down the hill) for various shopping, as well as 1000' elevation change just to go the the market and back - lots of mixed elevation driving, yet I get 23mpg overall and 30-31 mpg highway. The only car I shopped that matched ALL of the tech and lux features of this car was the BMW X3, and similarly equipped had an MSRP of $18,000 more. Although the BMW is nicer in some aspects, the line by line comparison doesn't measure up to the Hyundai. It is an outstanding car for the money After 9 months and 9000 miles the car has been every bit of what I originally wrote. Steep mountain roads covered with snow and ice were no issue what-so-ever. With the tires upgrade I did I never lost traction a single time, and the AWD worked every bit as well as my former Silverado 4x4's did in the snow. Friends love to tour around the mountains with me and everyone comments how much the glass roof makes it a great car for site-seeing. The adaptive cruise control is awesome and speed changes are smooth and safe. The automatic braking (not in cruise control at the time) has activated once, when a car swerved in front of me too close for comfort. The crash avoidance activated just before my foot could get to the brake pedal - the car's reaction is faster than mine. Love the adaptive headlights on curvy roads (headlight beam turns while in the twisties). Yep, LOVE this car! Update Dec '17. Sold the car to Carmax for $27k. With daily 200 mile trips to visit my dad in hospital I decided to buy a 2018 Kia Sorento, which has more legroom. Kia basically an upscale version of the SF Sport
