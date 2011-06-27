  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Santa Fe Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,450
See Santa Fe Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Torque160 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat (Carpeted)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3898 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Canyon Copper
  • Marlin Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Serrano Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Twilight Black
  • Frost White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,450
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,450
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Sport Inventory

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles