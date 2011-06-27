  1. Home
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,350
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Tech Packageyes
Popular Equipment Packageyes
Value Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Premium Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,350
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,350
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat (Carpeted)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume143.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Canyon Copper
  • Marlin Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Serrano Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Twilight Black
  • Frost White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,350
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,350
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
