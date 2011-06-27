Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,250
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,250
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,250
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat (Carpeted)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Tow Hitchyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3569 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1391 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Exterior Colors
  • Marlin Blue
  • Canyon Copper
  • Twilight Black
  • Mineral Gray
  • Serrano Red
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Frost White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,250
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
