Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Consumer Reviews
Better economy than edmunds
Vehicle is as described by edmunds experts, but fuel economy is better. Using selectable economy mode, which is fine for all normal driving conditions, I get 27 to 28 mpg combined with AWD and 2.4 liter engine. I try to drive efficiently. Vehicle gives feedback in instantaneous and average fuel economy as you drive. Quiet, spacious, great features, great quality ratings. So far Santa Fe Sport exceeds expectations. Continue to be completely satisfied after 1.5 years and 16000 miles. So satisfied that we now own 2. My daughter took this one off to school, so we got my wife a new 2017. Very easy to drive. I prefer the non turbocharged engine due to less frequent oil change requirement.
My "to self" perfect retirement gift.
Many Many pluses. comfort, handling, conveniences, fuel economy for a SUV is outstanding, low noise, controls, all around vision, storage, stylish looks, tracking. cons? =fold and lock rear seats do not go completely flat; cruise control is good under 72 mph, otherwise it will downshift a lot in moderate terrain due to the small engine; Temp +/- buttons poorly illuminated and very hard to read and adjust while driving. Heated wipers are useless while driving and become a pain in the b*** while driving - it causes the blades to ice up quickly and the visibility becomes dangerous making it necessary to stop and manually remove the ice when it is snowing. Get the turbo or larger horsepower engine for a lot of 80 mph and/or towing. My other Hyundai purchase have exceeded 150,000 miles minimal maint. costs and no major repairs, but I don't drive them 'hard' either.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wanted a luxury car for under $35,000
I reviewed every SUV in this class and decided on the Hyundai Santa Fe based on safety and upgrades. I've never owned a 4 cyl car and took the advise to go with the Turbo, glad I did. I feel confident passing and merging onto hwy with the turbo. Fuel has been good, 28 to 30 mpg. My only complaint is the front passenger seat does not go up and down, so if I'm sitting as the passenger, I can barely see over the hood.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Most likely our next purchase
If your budget does not allow for a Porsche Macan or even a Range Rover Evoque, this is probably the SUV you want. In the Southwest there are so many places to go, but most lie off of two lane highways. Having the confidence to pass that slow moving RV or that long semi means a less stressful ride to your destination. Plus the interior is surprisingly luxurious and the sound level, though not as quite as more expensive SUV's, is acceptable. Throw in the 100,000 mile warranty and you're looking at a lot of value for the cash expended.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Nice, solid SUV!
This SUV is the perfect size, not too big or small. Terrifically comfortable with a nice interior and technology. My only gripes are gas mileage (I'm currently getting 20 mpg, mostly city driving) and acceleration is a bit mushy. Otherwise a very nice vehicle with strong value for all you get for the price. Better than the pricier Honda or Toyota equivalents.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe Sport
Related Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster