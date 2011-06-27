Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Mike , 04/15/2018 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I live in New England and had owned 2 Honda CR-V's, a 2000 & 2001 for many year (16 & 18 years) with no issues at all. Neither vehicle went into the shop to be repaired in all the years I had owned them. Of course, replaced the usaul: tires, brakes, exhaust, but that was it. Honda made a great vehicle. When it was time for a new vehicle, I test drove a few new and newer Honda CR-V's. They either had vibration problems or engine issues. To my dismay, Honda's are not what they use to be. Engine issues and the new CVT transmissions have some major and not so major vibration issues. Vibration just upon start up and others while driving. I was at a complete loss as to what to get since I did not want to risk buying a new or newer Honda CR-V. So, dove into researcing vehicles and test drove many, many Makes and models. Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, Gmc, and all the other makes. I wanted reliability (like my past experience with my Honda CR-V's), comfort, and safety. It took awhile to look into the Hyundia Santa Fe Sport as my mentality was they were not a quailty vehicle. When first introduced, they were cheaply priced and had problems. So, that was in the back of my mind. But, in researching them, I was pleasantly surprised what I read. Great reviews. I started asking people I knew who owned them and they really liked the Santa Fe Sport. They did not encounter any problems with this vehicle. So, off for a trest drive. I liked the look, comfort and the drive. I ended up buying a 2.4L, FWD with the Technology Package. Now, people asked me why not the AWD? Why not the Turbo model? My reply, in all the years owning the CR-V's, the rear differential (the rear tires engage, putting into AWD) only kicked in once. And that was when my front tires where slipping on ice going up a hill. It wouldn't make it up as nothing, not even AWD will get you anywhere on ice. If you get a good all season tire, a FWD, will get you through the New England winters with no problem. And, owning this FWD has attested to that. It plows through the snow with ease. Not to mention, I saved a few thousand. Turbo,they seem to have afew problems, so stayed away from that. The 2.4Lhas plenty of power to get out of it's own way.The only negative I had read about this vehicle was the "vauge steering". I have not encountered that with my vehicle. The steering is tigh and not vague at all. I am not sure why some report that, maybe it's the AWD models? What I reallly like about this vehicle is the voice recognition (you say a command such as " go home" and the nav system gets you home. Say, "call ___ " and the radio and fans automatically quiet so you can hear the call. The clarity is the best on this vehicle compaired to many others I had tried. Navigation has street names (a lot of makes do not). Living in an area where the temps get very cold in the dead of winter, I find the heated seats, heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors to such a delight. There is memory seating, a clear backup camera with alert, HD radio and speakers (sound is amazing), deicing wipers. Two other features I also find very beneficial are the automatic life gate and blind spot detection. Going to a vehicle with your hands full the automatic rear lift gate feature definitely has comes in handy. When approaching the rear, the vehicle senses you want to acces the back and starts beeping, if you pass by the back, it stops, but if you stay it will automatically open up on the last beep (4-5 beeps). I have tried the ones where you wave your foot under the back and it opens, but found it a bit hard to balance with arms full. This power life gate also has a great safety feature, it detects any interference and stops closing, just like a garage door does. The blind spot detection has saved me from a few accidents when another person had decided to move into the lane I am trying to get into or were in my blind spot. I have been very pleased with this vehicle. I have owned it for 3 years now and have had no problems mechanically or cosmetically. The paint is very good as well. I have read up and seen many other makes that I had considered peeling or chiping very easliy. I get better gas milage then they rated it at, they rate at 20/27. I get 23/30. Anyone considering this vehicle, I would highly recommend it.