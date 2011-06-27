Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
78,000 miles update; 3+ year update
Edmonds asked me to review my car again, so here we are at 5 1/2 years and 78,000 miles. It has been a fantastic car up until now. Suddenly, the engine went! The check engine light came on, the car went into "limp" mode, so I had it towed into the dealership. This evidently is a common problem with Hyundai engines. Not sure if it is only the turbos or not, but the service rep said they see this alot and they had to follow Hyundai's protocol. That meant replacing a wireing harness and some sensor first and if that didn't work, then replace the engine. It didn't work. Hyundai has been great. They paid for the tow, the rental and of course the engine. So far, it has been three weeks. They anticipated up to six weeks. So, we shall see if it comes back fixed. Also, the paint has begun to peel off the nose of the hood. Looks terrible. I'm planning on getting it painted if the engine fix is good. Other than that huge issue, all is well. Still love the car. The ergonomics are perfect for me. The interior still looks very good. Gas mileage is about 22 mpg on average and up to 26 mpg on the highway. I have loved this vehicle and am anxious to get it back. And, yes, I would buy another one! St Just drove from Dallas to Knoxville and back. My turbo was a great cruiser. Very comfortable and quiet. Averaged 25 mpg overall for the trip cruising at about 80 most of the way with it set on ECO. Did a long stint between Memphis and Little Rock going between 70 and 75 and averaged about 27 mpg. They always say if you slow down you get better gas mileage! Not the best gas mileage but love everything else about the vehicle. My brother has a brand new Lexus RX350 and my Sport measures up very favorably to it. Almost the exact same size. The Sport's interior has a nicer layout. The Lexus has a 6 with about 8 more hp and got 22 mpg on their trip. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. Still love my Sport! Not one single problem. Did have to change out the tires at 35K. Nice highway cruiser with plenty of power. Still gets about 22mpg in mixed driving. Can get up to 28 mpg on the highway if I'm going the speed limit. I usually get about 25 going 75 to 85. One of the things I love about this vehicle is its tight turning radius. Makes a big difference and makes it feel smaller. The turbo gives you plenty of power but won't push you back into your seat. The only very minor complaint I have is that the steering is a little slow/loose feeling. Oh, and beware the enormous blind spot. The third back windows are small and sweep up. Nice look from outside but you can't see anything. Get the blind spot warning! I still love everything about this vehicle and will certainly get another one when the time comes!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2014 FWD Santa Fe Sport Homerun
I took my time and test-drove many cars (Rouge, Murano, RAV4, CRV, CX9) and none came close to the comfort and style of the Santa Fe Sport. I love driving the car, it handles so well I cant see why anyone else would by any other vehicle.
Best 5 passenger crossover we found
We were looking for a replacement for our SUV, but we didn't need the 3rd row seating. We also wanted something a little smaller, but no smaller than our other vehicle (a CRV). After we cross shopped the RAV4, Rogue, CRV, Escape, Murano, and Pilot we had decided on buying a CRV when we looked at the Santa Fe Sport and were sold after our test drive. It has more leg room and driver comfort than any of the other vehicles we considered. It is every bit as comfortable as our big SUV but is smaller, more economical, and has a better set of features. We have the premium and technology packages, and love the features. We never considered a Hyundai before but are very satisfied with it.
Fully loaded 2.0T is a great value.
We normally purchase luxury brands but I became really intrigued by the '14 SFS and all of its tech features. We decided to buy a fully loaded one and love it so far (2800 miles in). The amount of tech features is staggering. We also love the looks of the car (exterior and interior). Some friends are surprised we bought a Hyundai, but they change their tune when they see the car. The cargo space is also impressive for a 5-seater. I shopped around for many months but realized no other crossover could beat it in terms of looks, features, performance, and value. I realize Hyundai reliability isn't considered as strong as Honda or Toyota, but I am hoping it lasts a while.
Good Technology and Style for the Price
I finally upgraded from my 10 year old Eddie Bauer Explorer. I considered the Limited Explorer for a second. It's outrageously priced. I also considered the Honda CRV but the Sante Fe Sport Turbo put it to shame. I felt the additional cost for the Sante Fe was worth it. There were a few surprising luxury features that pushed the Sante Fe Sport 2.0T beyond the the CRV class. Plus the CRV has an ugly boxy back end. The Sante Fe is sleek, fast, easy to drive, and comfortable.
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe Sport
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner