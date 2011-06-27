Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

dallasterrain , 12/30/2013 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

37 of 37 people found this review helpful

Edmonds asked me to review my car again, so here we are at 5 1/2 years and 78,000 miles. It has been a fantastic car up until now. Suddenly, the engine went! The check engine light came on, the car went into "limp" mode, so I had it towed into the dealership. This evidently is a common problem with Hyundai engines. Not sure if it is only the turbos or not, but the service rep said they see this alot and they had to follow Hyundai's protocol. That meant replacing a wireing harness and some sensor first and if that didn't work, then replace the engine. It didn't work. Hyundai has been great. They paid for the tow, the rental and of course the engine. So far, it has been three weeks. They anticipated up to six weeks. So, we shall see if it comes back fixed. Also, the paint has begun to peel off the nose of the hood. Looks terrible. I'm planning on getting it painted if the engine fix is good. Other than that huge issue, all is well. Still love the car. The ergonomics are perfect for me. The interior still looks very good. Gas mileage is about 22 mpg on average and up to 26 mpg on the highway. I have loved this vehicle and am anxious to get it back. And, yes, I would buy another one! St Just drove from Dallas to Knoxville and back. My turbo was a great cruiser. Very comfortable and quiet. Averaged 25 mpg overall for the trip cruising at about 80 most of the way with it set on ECO. Did a long stint between Memphis and Little Rock going between 70 and 75 and averaged about 27 mpg. They always say if you slow down you get better gas mileage! Not the best gas mileage but love everything else about the vehicle. My brother has a brand new Lexus RX350 and my Sport measures up very favorably to it. Almost the exact same size. The Sport's interior has a nicer layout. The Lexus has a 6 with about 8 more hp and got 22 mpg on their trip. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. Still love my Sport! Not one single problem. Did have to change out the tires at 35K. Nice highway cruiser with plenty of power. Still gets about 22mpg in mixed driving. Can get up to 28 mpg on the highway if I'm going the speed limit. I usually get about 25 going 75 to 85. One of the things I love about this vehicle is its tight turning radius. Makes a big difference and makes it feel smaller. The turbo gives you plenty of power but won't push you back into your seat. The only very minor complaint I have is that the steering is a little slow/loose feeling. Oh, and beware the enormous blind spot. The third back windows are small and sweep up. Nice look from outside but you can't see anything. Get the blind spot warning! I still love everything about this vehicle and will certainly get another one when the time comes!