Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Santa Fe Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Equipment Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Technology Packageyes
Premium Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat (Carpeted)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitchyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.5 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume143.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray
  • Cabo Bronze
  • Serrano Red
  • Canyon Copper
  • Juniper Green
  • Marlin Blue
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Twilight Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
